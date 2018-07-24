FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
July 24, 2018 / 8:27 PM / in an hour

Italy reviews Arcelormittal deal for Ilva, may annul it -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government is opening a formal review of ArcelorMittal’s planned takeover of the Ilva steel company and might annul the accord over alleged irregularities, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday.

Steel giant ArcelorMittal agreed last year to buy Ilva, which is in state-supervised special administration, and had been due to take over the business on July 1, but the newly installed government delayed the handover.

Di Maio’s office said in a statement the review would take 30 days. “We have an obligation to verify the facts following important, critical issues that have emerged,” it said. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.