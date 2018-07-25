ArcelorMittal "hopeful" will complete soon Ilva deal - statement

ROME, July 25 (Reuters) - Steel giant ArcelorMittal said on Wednesday it remained “hopeful” that it could soon complete its planned takeover of steelmaker Ilva, despite the new Italian government’s concerns over the deal.

“We remain hopeful that we will be able to complete the transaction soon,” the Luxembourg-based company said in a statement issued shortly after meeting Italy’s deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome.

ArcelorMittal said it had participated “in good faith” in the tender for the purchase of Ilva, which owns Europe’s largest steel plant. Di Maio on Tuesday began procedures that could lead to the annulment of the tender on legal grounds. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Crispian Balmer)