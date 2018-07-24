ArcelorMittal says it has accepted new conditions for purchase of steel plant Ilva

ROME, July 24 (Reuters) - Steel giant ArcelorMittal said on Tuesday it had accepted new conditions set by Italian authorities for the purchase of troubled steelmaker Ilva, in a move that could facilitate its acquisition of Europe’s largest steel plant.

ArcelorMittal has informed the Italian authorities that “it accepts all requests of further commitments” for its plan to purchase the plant in southern Italy, it said in a statement.

It asked the Italian government to back its talks with unions to reach a final deal, it added. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Pullella)