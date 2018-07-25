Italy's deputy PM says ArcelorMittal's new offer on Ilva not sufficient on labour

ROME, July 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s deputy prime minister said on Wednesday that new commitments made by steel giant ArcelorMittal for its planned takeover of the Italian steelmaker Ilva were not sufficient on labour plans.

“On the labour plan I think we are still in a situation that is not satisfactory,” Luigi Di Maio told reporters after meeting ArcelorMittal representatives in Rome.

He added however that the new commitments made by the Luxembourg-based company showed progress on environmental issues. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)