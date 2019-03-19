REFILE-ING probed in Italy over money laundering allegations - source

(Fixes typo in headline)

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Milan prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged money laundering at the Italian unit of ING, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The investigation stems from requests for judicial assistance received from numerous European countries, where dozens of people had reported being victims of online scams, the source added.

ING had no immediate comment.

After conducting inspections from October last year until the beginning of 2019, Bank of Italy said on Saturday the Dutch lender is not allowed to take on new customers in Italy after failing to prevent money laundering transactions through its accounts.