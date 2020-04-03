Abu Dhabi sovereign fund held 0.675% of Italy's Intesa as of March 25

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, had 0.675% of Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo as of March 25, down from 1.31% held previously, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Italy’s market watchdog enhanced disclosure regime on investors’ holdings in 48 Italian listed companies after the new coronavirus outbreak triggered market turbolence. Under the new regime investors will have to disclose holdings over 1% in large groups or over 3% in smaller companies, the regulator said on March 17.

The filing also reported stakes held as of March 18 by banking foundations such as Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Padova e Rovigo (2.022%), Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio in Bologna (1.393%) and Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze (1.848%).