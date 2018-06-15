Intesa CEO says talking to many players over wealth management sale

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Intesa SanPaolo is still in the early stages of looking for an investor in its wealth management unit and is talking to several potential partners, its chief executive said on Friday.

“We’re assessing various options with a number of global international players and clearly the world’s best ones,” CEO Carlo Messina said when asked about a report that Intesa could enter exclusive talks with BlakcRock.

“But we haven’t decided anything yet and there isn’t just one player we’re talking to ... We’re still in an initial phase,” he added.