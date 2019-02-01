Italy's Nexi to pick 5 global coordinators and 8 bookrunners for IPO - sources

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italian banking services provider Nexi is expected to pick five global coordinators and eight bookrunners to manage its Initial Public Offer (IPO), sources with knowledge of the plan said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Intesa Sanpaolo’s Banca IMI , Mediobanca, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs will be the global coordinators for the Milan listing, three sources said.

Banca Akros, Barclays, Citi, HSBC, Monte dei Paschi , UBI Banca, UBS and UniCredit will act as bookrunners, one source added.

An official mandate has not yet been assigned, the sources said. Banks involved had no immediate comments. (Reporting by Valentina Za, Gianluca Semeraro, Giulio Piovaccari, Andrea Mandalà, Massimo Gaia; writing by Giulio Piovaccari)