UPDATE 1-Italy's Nexi to pick 13 banks for Milan listing - sources

By Valentina Za and Gianluca Semeraro

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italian banking service provider Nexi will hire 13 banks to run what could be Italy’s biggest initial public offering in three years, sources with knowledge of the plan said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Intesa Sanpaolo’s Banca IMI , Mediobanca, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are set to be the global coordinators for Nexi’s Milan listing, three sources said.

Banca Akros, Barclays, Citi, HSBC, Monte dei Paschi, UBI Banca, UBS and UniCredit will act as bookrunners, one source said.

The banks had no immediate comment.

An official mandate for the initial public offering (IPO) has not yet been assigned, the sources said.

The share sale, which could be launched as soon as April, is expected to value Nexi at around 7 billion euros ($8 billion) based on an estimated EBITDA of 500 million euros in 2018, one source told Reuters earlier this week.

That would make Nexi the biggest company by overall market value to list in Milan since January 2016, when Ferrari was split from Fiat Chrysler and listed with a market value of 8.3 billion euros.

A precise size for the Nexi float has not been decided yet, but one of the sources said that stakes of 30 to 35 percent have been sold in similar IPOs.

Nexi, which runs electronic payments for credit card operator CartaSi, was taken over by funds Bain Capital, Advent International and Clessidra at the end of 2015, when it was known as ICBPI.

It split in two last summer - one company to manage payments and the other, called DEPObank, to concentrate on the traditional depository and settlement bank business.

There is no plan at this stage to list DEPObank.