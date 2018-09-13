Milan's main bourse could see up to four more IPOs this year - sources

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - As many as four companies may list on Milan’s main bourse before the end of this year and have already launched a process, several sources close to the matter said, adding however the market remained volatile and could impact plans.

The four possible candidates for an initial public offering include cigar maker Manifatture Sigaro Toscano, private healthcare group Garofalo Health Care, Piovan, which supplies equipment for plastic material processing, and trade fair group Italian Exhibition Group, the sources said.