Italy's banking foundations to vote against any CDP investment in Alitalia

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s banking foundations will vote against any investments state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) might be called to make in Alitalia, the head of the foundations association ACRI Giuseppe Guzzetti said on Tuesday.

Banking foundations hold just over 16 percent of CDP, which is controlled by the Italian Treasury. The government coalition has recently suggested that CDP could support the latest rescue of the ailing carrier.

“CDP should not put a single euro into Alitalia,” Guzzetti said. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Crispian Balmer)