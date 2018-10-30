FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bankruptcy News
October 30, 2018 / 12:34 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Italy's banking foundations to vote against any CDP investment in Alitalia

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s banking foundations will vote against any investments state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) might be called to make in Alitalia, the head of the foundations association ACRI Giuseppe Guzzetti said on Tuesday.

Banking foundations hold just over 16 percent of CDP, which is controlled by the Italian Treasury. The government coalition has recently suggested that CDP could support the latest rescue of the ailing carrier.

“CDP should not put a single euro into Alitalia,” Guzzetti said. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.