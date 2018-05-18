FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 18, 2018 / 8:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italian CDS at highest since Jan on unease over parties' govt agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Italian debt insurance costs hit the highest level in more than four months on Friday after markets grew nervous over the government programme of Italy’s two anti-establishment parties.

Sovereign five-year credit default swaps traded at 113 basis points (bps), up 1 bps from Thursday’s close and 20 bps over the last week, according to data from IHS Markit.

The programme of Italy’s two anti-establishment parties includes the issuance of short-term government bonds to pay companies owed money by the state. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.