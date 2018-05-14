FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 14, 2018 / 3:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italian cds hit highest in nearly 4 weeks as 5-Star, League near deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Italian sovereign debt rose to the highest level in nearly four weeks on Monday as the country’s 5-Star Movement and League neared a deal to form a government.

Italian 5-year credit default swaps added 2 basis points (bps) from Friday’s close to widen to 97 bps, according to data from IHS Markit.

A deal between the two parties would end a 10-week political stalemate, though also bring together two parties with very different election platforms which both want to challenge Europe’s rigid budget rules and boost spending. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.