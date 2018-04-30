Italy 5-yr CDS rise to 1-week high on prospect of new election

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s debt insurance costs rose on Monday, with five-year credit default swaps (CDS) quoted at a one-week high of 89 basis points by data provider IHS Markit.

The country is facing the prospect of fresh elections as the leader of anti-establishment 5-Star Movement called for early elections in June, saying efforts to form a coalition government had failed after inclusive March 4 elections.

Italian bond yields rose five basis points after the news and stocks are down 0.4 percent

Five-year CDS closed Friday at 88 bps.