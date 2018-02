LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Italian sovereign debt hit the highest in more than five weeks on Friday, as Italians get ready to head to the ballot box on March 4 in an election expected to result in a hung parliament.

Italy 5-year credit default swaps rose by 1 basis point from Thursday’s close to 105 bps, according to data from IHS Markit. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)