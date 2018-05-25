FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 6:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy stock funds see record weekly outflows- EPFR Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Investors pulled out a record of $380 million from Italian equity funds last week on worries over the creation of a eurosceptic government in Italy, EPFR Global said.

That eclipsed the previous outflow record set in mid-2014 when the euro zone’s third largest economy was slipping into its third recession since the start of the financial crisis, EPFR said in an emailed statement.

Worries over the political situation in Italy also sparked outflows from European equity and bond funds with investors pulling out a combined $4.4 billion out of these fund groups, it added.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

