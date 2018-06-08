Gradual rate rise not a cause for concern for Italy -Bank of Italy

PARMA, Italy, June 8 (Reuters) - A gradual rise in interest rates to pre-crisis levels is not a cause for concern for Italy, the director general of the Bank of Italy, Salvatore Rossi, said on Friday.

“Under normal conditions, a very gradual return of interest rates to levels more in line with pre-crisis levels, does not have significant consequences for the Italian financial system and especially for the real economy,” Rossi said in a speech.

Rossi was speaking as Italian government bonds faced renewed selling pressure, with investors wary of holding the country’s debt given uncertainty about the new government’s policy agenda.