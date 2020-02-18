Italy's Mediaset files Dutch holding plan

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it had filed a plan to merge its Italian and Spanish units under a new Dutch holding company, in a move that could push back a looming deadline to wrap up the deal.

The filing on Monday with the Dutch register of companies gives the Milan-based TV company 6 months to complete its reorganisation project, a source close to the matter said, delaying a deadline originally set to expire in March.

Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, aims to close the overhaul as soon as possible but is facing numerous judicial hurdles. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by James Mackenzie)