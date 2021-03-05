UPDATE 1-Italy's Del Vecchio did not know Caltagirone was buying Mediobanca shares - paper

(Adds quotes, details)

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Leonardo del Vecchio was unaware that businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone was buying shares in merchant bank Mediobanca, the billionaire was quoted as saying in daily la Repubblica on Friday.

“I did not know that Caltagirone was buying Mediobanca shares. We’ve known and respected each other for a long time but each one of us goes on a separate path, in an independent way,” Del Vecchio told the newspaper.

Caltagirone, a leading investor in insurer Generali , recently bought 1% of Milan-based Mediobanca.

After slightly increasing his stake in recent months, Caltagirone holds 5.65% of Generali, making him the second-largest investor behind Mediobanca, which in turn owns 13% of Italy’s biggest insurer. Del Vecchio has built a stake of just over 13% in Mediobanca, emerging as its biggest shareholder, and has secured European Central Bank clearance to raise his holding to just below 20%.

The 85-year old founder of Luxottica is also the third largest investor in Generali.

Del Vecchio also said that both Mediobanca and Generali were companies with great potential and added that “management has nothing to fear as long results are achieved”.

Both Del Vecchio and Caltagirone have criticised some of Generali Chief Executive Philippe Donnet’s moves ahead of the upcoming mandate for renewal in spring 2022.

The insurer is viewed as a strategic financial asset in Italy, partly due to its large holdings of domestic government bonds.