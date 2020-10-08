UPDATE 2-Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans - paper

(Adds comments, detail, shares)

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio said in a newspaper interview on Thursday he was ready to support ambitious plans for Mediobanca, after raising his stake in Italy’s top investment bank to just above 10%.

Del Vecchio’s move comes as Mediobanca prepares for a shareholder vote on Oct. 28 to renew the board and keep current CEO Alberto Nagel in place.

The 85-year-old founder of Luxottica said he was determined to remain Mediobanca’s main shareholder for a long time.

“I am ready to support the growth of the bank and to back plans that I hope will be ambitious,” Del Vecchio told daily Il Messaggero.

Last year, after emerging as Mediobanca’s largest shareholder, Del Vecchio criticised the bank’s strategy saying it relied too heavily on consumer finance and income from a 13% stake in Italian insurer Generali. However, he later praised the business plan CEO Nagel presented in November.

“I judge (managers) based on the returns they bring to shareholders, not on sympathy or dislike,” he said in Thursday’s interview.

Under Nagel, Mediobanca has moved away from its historic role as a financial holding company by boosting its wealth management and consumer credit operations through a number of acquisitions. Nagel has not ruled out a larger deal in wealth management, which he said could be funded through a sale of Mediobanca’s stake in Generali.

Mediobanca has considered swapping the Generali stake with Banca Generali, the wealth management unit of Generali, but the deal was put on hold due to COVID-driven market volatility, a source familiar with the matter has said.

Del Vecchio in August won European Central Bank approval to raise his holding up to 19.9% of Mediobanca. The expectation of further purchases lifted Mediobanca’s shares, up 3.5% at 1029 GMT.

Del Vecchio’s move on Mediobanca last year also fuelled speculation of a shake-up involving Generali in which the tycoon has a separate stake of 4.8%.

“I would like (Generali) to play a major role on a global level,” Del Vecchio said, adding he hoped Mediobanca’s and Generali’s management knew how to get there.

"I would like (Generali) to play a major role on a global level," Del Vecchio said, adding he hoped Mediobanca's and Generali's management knew how to get there.

Broker Equita said Del Vecchio's plans were unclear, adding he "does not seem to preclude transactions aimed at accelerating the creation of value" for Generali.