Mediobanca appoints executives to new roles at investment bank

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Mediobanca has appointed two executive vice chairmen at its corporate and investment banking division, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday showed.

Antonio Guglielmi and Stefano Rangone will also have other responsibilities as part of a reorganisation of the division co-headed by Francesco Canzonieri and Francisco Bachiller effective from July 1.

Guglielmi, currently head of Equity Markets at Mediobanca, will become Head of CIB Rome and Public Institutions with a mandate to strengthen the coverage of state-related clients.

Rangone, currently head of Equity Capital Markets at the bank, will become Co-Head of Global Coverage, alongside Jean-Marie Messier, founder of French merchant bank Messier Maris & Associes in which Mediobanca bought a 66% stake in April.