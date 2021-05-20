UPDATE 2-Italy drops boost to bank merger incentives from decree - draft

* Measure strengthened case for UniCredit takeover of Banco BPM

* Rome may re-propose the scheme for approval at a later date

* Treasury wants draft solution for troubled Monte Paschi by July (Adds details, comment from sources, background)

ROME, May 20 (Reuters) - Italy has dropped a mooted measure lifting a cap on tax incentives for bank mergers from a decree the cabinet is set to approve on Thursday, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

The measure, which had been proposed by the Treasury, had boosted the merger appeal of Banco BPM, Italy’s third-largest bank, fuelling investor bets about a potential takeover by rival UniCredit.

Instead, the decree is set to give lenders only slightly more time to approve potential deals.

Italian banking shares fell on the news, in particular those of Banco BPM which dropped more than 4%, triggering an automatic trading suspension.

The proposal to raise a cap on tax incentives to 3% of the assets of the smaller bank involved in a merger is not included in the draft document, leaving in place the current 2% limit.

A government source told Reuters the Treasury could re-propose the measure for approval by the cabinet at a later date.

Under the latest draft, the 2% incentive applies if merger deals are approved by lenders’ boards of directors by the end of this year. At present shareholder approval is necessary by the Dec. 31 deadline.

An earlier draft bill seen by Reuters on May 3 raised the cap on incentives, extended them by six months to June 2022 and gave banks three years, instead of one, to complete the merger.

The tax incentives, which apply to all corporate mergers, were introduced by the previous government to make a takeover of bailed-out Monte dei Paschi (MPS) palatable for UniCredit, which is considering potential M&A opportunities under new CEO Andrea Orcel.

As well as increasing by nearly 50% the tax benefits for UniCredit in an MPS deal, the now dropped proposals also strengthened the case for a UniCredit takeover of Banco BPM - making a mooted three-way merger a less remote possibility, bankers said.

The possibility of a buyout offer by heavyweight UniCredit at a time when merger talks with same-size peer BPER Banca have stalled, had alarmed Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna, sources close to the matter said.

Castagna travelled to Rome last week after reports about the revised incentives to complain to ruling politicians about their impact on various merger scenarios.

The higher cap would have had no bearing on a potential Banco BPM-BPER tie-up, analysts say, because the banks are a similar size.

Italy is working to meet a mid-2022 deadline to cut its 64% stake in MPS but talks with UniCredit which started under Orcel’s predecessor Jean Pierre Mustier have so far failed to produce results.

Several people close to the matter said the Treasury is now hoping to have at least a draft solution for MPS in hand by July, when banking supervisors will publish the results of stress tests in which Monte dei Paschi is expected to fare poorly. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala, editing by Gavin Jones, Kirsten Donovan)