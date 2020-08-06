Italy's June industry output bodes well for GDP rebound in Q3-EconMin

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Higher than expected industry output in June will likely lead to a strong rebound of Italy’s economy activity in the third quarter of this year, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said.

“The recovery continues, (Italy’s statistic institute) ISTAT estimates that industrial production rose 8.2% in June, an increase that creates the conditions for a strong rebound in third-quarter gross domestic product,” Gualtieri wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Italy is on the right track.”

The 8.2% rise recorded in June compares with a median forecast of 5.1% in a Reuters survey of 19 analysts. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Francesca Landini)