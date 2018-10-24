Italy's Moncler sees "very positive signs" in Q4

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler on Wednesday gave an upbeat outlook for the current quarter after posting an 18 percent rise in nine-month sales.

Stripping out the impact of currency moves, sales rose 23 percent in January-September, helped by stellar growth in Asia.

“The fourth quarter has just started, but we continued to see very positive signs in all our markets,” Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini said in a statement.

Moncler said sales increased 15 percent in the third quarter. The summer months are a light period for the group, which has built its success on down jackets that can cost more than 1,000 euros.

Moncler reported sales of 872.7 million euros for the nine months through September, just ahead of a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 868 million euros. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)