Italy antitrust opens probe into Atlantia's unit over road fees

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust watchdog has opened an investigation into Atlantia’s motorway unit to verify whether the company had correctly informed customers about the possibility to get a toll reimbursement in case of poor service on the road network.

In a statement, the antitrust body said on Tuesday lower speed limits, the closure of certain sections of the network to trucks and other reductions in the service should give travelers the option to ask for a toll reimbursement.

In recent weeks, the president of Italy’s northern Liguria region strongly criticized Atlantia’s Autostrade per l’Italia unit for maintenance works that caused long queues on roads within the region. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)