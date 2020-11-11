Former Atlantia CEO put under house arrest in bridge probe - sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Former Atlantia chief executive Giovanni Castellucci has been put under house arrest in a probe related to a deadly 2018 Genoa bridge collapse, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Castellucci, who also previously served as CEO of Atlantia’s motorway unit, Autostrade per l’Italia, was not immediately available for comment.

Italy’s finance police said three former and three current managers at Autostrade had been targeted by the ongoing investigation, but did not give any names.

In a statement, the police said three people were under house arrest and three slapped with “prohibitory measures” for allegedly failing to guarantee transport safety and for alleged fraud in public supplies.

It said the managers were allegedly aware of defects in the safety barriers of the bridge, which is managed by Autostrade, and other potential hazards, but did not address the problems.

On Aug. 14, 2018 the bridge collapsed in the port city of Genoa killing 43 people.

Since then Atlantia and Autostrade have been embroiled in a legal battle with the government over the future of the motorway concession of Autostrade.

The group and its managers have always denied any wrongdoings over the bridge collapse.