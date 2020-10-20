UPDATE 1-Atlantia to give CDP more time to finalise Autostrada bid - sources

(Recasts, adds sources, background)

MILAN/ROME, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Atlantia is expected to give a consortium led by state lender CDP another five to six days to finalise a binding bid for its 88% stake in motorway business Autostrade per l’Italia, three sources said on Tuesday.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and investment funds Macquarie and Blackstone presented a proposal late on Monday to buy Atlantia’s stake in Autostrade.

The proposal said the consortium aimed to sign a memo of understanding with Atlantia by Oct. 28 with a binding offer to follow after 10-weeks of due diligence.

But a board meeting of Atlantia on Tuesday decided to give CDP extra time to come up with a binding offer with a price that could be subject to adjustments after the due diligence, two sources said.

Atlantia declined to comment.

Atlantia has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Rome since 2018, when a bridge run by Autostrade collapsed killing 43 people. The government has threatened to strip it of its motorway licence.

Last week, CDP and Atlantia began exclusive talks to try to rescue a deal that had foundered over a series of issues including valuation and legal liabilities.

Atlantia, which besides running motorways in Italy and abroad also operates airports, needs to secure an offer it deems attractive in the short-term or it will have to fall back on previous plans for a spin-off of its Autostrade stake.

The group has a shareholder meeting scheduled for Oct. 30 and will press ahead with a vote to spin off Autostrade and sell it to institutional investors unless CDP delivers an attractive offer in time, sources have said.

CDP is asking Atlantia to postpone the meeting to give more time for negotiations.

One source said the offer by the CDP-led consortium could value Autostrade at up to 9.5 billion euros before applying a discount for the risks of future damage claims for the bridge collapse and possible changes in the company’s economic and financial plan. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini in Milan, editing by Giulia Segreti and Jane Merriman)