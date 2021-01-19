UPDATE 1-Binding bid for Atlantia's unit to slip beyond January -sources

(Adds more details)

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Talks between Atlantia and a consortium of investors led by Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) are dragging on, three sources close to the matter said, adding a binding offer for the group’s motorway unit would likely slip beyond January.

The negotiations are part of an effort by the infrastructure group and the Italian government to end a dispute that started in 2018 after a bridge run by the Atlantia’s motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia collapsed, killing 43 people.

Uncertainty over the future of Autostrade is expected to continue after January, the sources said, adding a lengthy due diligence on Autostrade and an ongoing political crisis in Italy were making things trickier than expected.

Italian state-backed lender CDP teamed up with Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie and private equity group Blackstone in October to buy the 88% stake Atlantia owns in Autostrade.

Germany’s Allianz, France’s EDF Invest, DIF Infrastructure and China’s Silk Road fund own the remaining 12% of Autostrade.

Atlantia, which is controlled by the powerful Benetton family, has committed to relinquish control of Autostrade to mend fences with the government over Autostrade’s motorway concession. Atlantia is also working on an alternative plan that envisages the spin-off and listing of Autostrade. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, Stephen Jewkes, Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giulia Segreti and David Evans)