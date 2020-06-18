Atlantia tells EU that Rome threatens survival of its motorway unit - letter

June 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s government is putting at risk the survival of Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia with a new law regarding its motorway concession, Atlantia said in a letter to the European Commission, seen by Reuters.

In the document, the infrastructure group controlled by the Benetton family added it had learnt from media reports that Rome wanted to force it to sell its stake in the motorway unit, at a reduced price, to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

“We deem it of the utmost importance that the European Commission takes a prompt and firm initiative vis-à-vis the Italian authorities in order to tackle the reported breach of EU Law,” Atlantia said in the letter addressed to the Commission’s Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and sent last week. (Reuters Newsroom)