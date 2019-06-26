Industrials
Italy's League against revoking Atlantia's motorway concession - source

ROME, June 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling League party opposes a request by coalition partner the 5-Star Movement to revoke the motorway concession of infrastructure group Atlantia , a senior League source said on Wednesday.

“Scrapping the concession would be folly,” the source said, adding party leader Matteo Salvini “wanted nothing to do with it.”

The 5-Star Movement has tabled a request to revoke Atlantia’s concession at a top-level political meeting on Tuesday, trying to accelerate a procedure started last year after the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by Atlantia. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Valentina Za)

