Italy PM says Atlantia's motorway settlement offer not acceptable, must close dossier

ROME, June 16 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday that a proposal by Atlantia to settle a dispute over its concession to run the country’s motorways was not good enough and the dossier must be closed quickly.

The future of the motorway concession held by the infrastructure group has been in doubt since a motorway bridge in Genoa operated by Atlantia’s motorway division Autostrade per l’Italia collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people.

“There has been a settlement offer by Autostrade which as things stand is not acceptable for the government,” Conte said in a television interview with multimedia news outlet Fanpage.

“At this point the dossier needs to be closed,” Conte said, adding that he had already expressed his view to the ministers most closely involved.

Atlantia has said that Autostrade sent a 2.9 billion euro settlement proposal to the government in March.