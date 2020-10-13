Atlantia enters exclusive talks with CDP over motorway assets sale

MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s Atlantia said on Tuesday it had entered exclusive talks until Oct. 18 with state lender Cassa Despositi e Prestiti (CDP) over the sale of the group’s motorway assets.

The infrastructure group said in a statement it was open to considering a potential offer from CDP and other investors for its 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia.

Sources had told Reuters on Monday the group’s board had decided to enter exclusive talks with CDP in an effort to end a dispute over the future of Autostrade per l’Italia. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za)