Atlantia motorway unit has received no info from govt on potential deal - source

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Autostrade per l’Italia, the motorway unit of Benetton-led Atlantia, has not received any information so far from the Italian government regarding a potential deal on a long-standing concession dispute, a source close to Autostrade said.

“If we receive a reasonable proposal from the government, Autostrade will review it,” the source told Reuters on Wednesday.

A possible revocation of Autostrade’s motorway concession is no longer on the table and an agreement between Atlantia and the government is now at hand, several papers said on Wednesday.

Autostrade and the government have been locked in a bitter dispute over the company’s licence since the deadly collapse in 2018 of a motorway bridge run by Autostrade. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)