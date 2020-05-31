Atlantia must accept stricter motorway tariff rules says economy minister

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - A solution will soon be found to a long-running dispute over Atlantia’s motorway business, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Sunday.

However, the minister said that if Atlantia was to keep its lucrative highway concession, it would have to accept in full stricter rules on motorway tariffs as laid out by the transport authority.

“First of all there must be an acceptance of this tariff regime and then we’ll see if the conditions for a satisfactory settlement are met,” Gualtieri told RAI 3 television. “There will be a speedy resolution to this matter,” he added.

The ruling, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has pledged to strip Atlantia’s motorway unit, Autostrade per l’Italia, of its concession after the deadly, 2018 collapse of a bridge that it operated.

Gualtieri’s centre-left Democratic Party, which governs with 5-Star, has been reluctant to deprive Autostrade of the contract, fearing it could lead to a large compensation claim against the state. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)