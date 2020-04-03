Atlantia to hold board meeting on Tuesday -sources

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia will hold a board meeting on Tuesday and will likely discuss its strategy to resolve a long-standing dispute with the government over its motorway concession, a source close to the matter said.

A second source said the meeting was officially scheduled so the board can have a preliminary discussion on the group’s 2019 results, which are due to be approved by the board on April 28.

Atlantia declined to comment.

Shares in Atlantia rose 3.9% on Friday, bringing its gains in the last four days to nearly 24% percent on hopes the company, which is controlled by Italy’s Benetton family, may mend fences with the ruling coalition.

Since August 2018, when a motorway bridge in Genoa operated by the group collapsed killing 43 people, the government and Atlantia have been locked in a bitter dispute.

“There is a glimmer of hope about the relations with the government,” the source said, adding, however, that the situation was very fluid.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Rome repeatedly threatened to strip the group of its motorway concession. A government source said then the ruling coalition had pressured the Benetton family to sell Atlantia’s 88% stake in Autostrade, which operates motorways.

Now the infrastructure group is looking to see whether the need for the ruling coalition to boost the economy once the health emergency is over will create conditions for reaching a truce with the government.

Cutting Atlantia’s stake in Autostrade to under 50% could be part of a compromise with the government, sources told Reuters on Wednesday adding the group was in contact with funds in Italy and abroad that may be interested in its motorway unit. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Susan Fenton)