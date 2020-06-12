Autostrade CEO says agreement with govt on bridge dispute possible

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - The CEO of Atlantia’s motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia believes the company could find an agreement with the Italian government over a dispute triggered by the collapse of the so-called Morandi bridge in August 2018.

“We are confident we can find an agreement with the government over the Morandi bridge,” Autostrade’s Roberto Tomasi said on Friday, speaking at an event at the company’s building site in Tuscany.

Since the deadly collapse of the Morandi bridge, which was operated by Autostrade, the government has threatened to strip the company of its lucrative motorway concession.