Italy can't give timing for decision on Atlantia's motorway concession - minister

FLORENCE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s transport minister said on Thursday the government was not in a position to say when it would decide over the possible revocation of Atlantia’s motorway concession.

“Today I am not in a position to give you a date,” Transport Minister Paola De Micheli told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Florence, adding the issue was not a political one.

“Defending the public interest is our lodestar”, she added.

Since the deadly collapse of a motorway bridge operated by Atlantia last year, Italy’s 5-Star Movement has been asking for the revocation of the infrastructure group’s concession. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Sabina Suzzi, edited by Francesca Landini)