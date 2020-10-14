Italy's CDP teams up with Blackstone, Macquarie for Atlantia's Autostrade stake - paper

MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s state lender CDP has teamed up with private equity firm Blackstone and infrastructure fund Macquarie to prepare a bid for Atlantia’s stake in its motorway unit, La Repubblica and Il Messagero said, citing sources.

Infrastructure group Atlantia said on Tuesday it had entered exclusive talks until Oct. 18 with state lender Cassa Despositi e Prestiti (CDP) over the sale of the group’s motorway assets.

It added at the time that it was open to considering a potential offer from CDP and other investors for its 88% stake in Autostrade per l’Italia.

CDP, Blackstone, Macquarie could could not immediately be reached for a comment. Atlantia declined to comment. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Bernabei, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)