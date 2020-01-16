Italy's govt hasn't yet decided on revocation of Atlantia's concession- minister

ROME, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Italian government hasn’t yet made a final decision on whether to revoke the motorway concession held by Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Thursday.

Atlantia and ASPI are in the crosshairs of the government after a motorway bridge operated by Autostrade collapsed, killing 43 people, in August 2018.

During a parliamentary hearing De Micheli said that new rules making it easier and less costly for the state to revoke Autostrade’s concession were “not retroactive”.

The law decree is legally in force from Dec. 31, 2019 and must be ratified by the parliament within 60 days. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Giulia Segreti )