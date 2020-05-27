Financials
No progress in Italy PM, coalition talks on Atlantia concession - sources

ROME, May 27 (Reuters) - A meeting between Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and coalition allies on Wednesday to try settle a row over the concession held by Atlantia’s motorway unit yielded no progress, two government sources said.

Fresh talks on the matter are expected soon, the two people added, without giving a precise date.

Conte is expected to comment on the matter after market closes on Wednesday, one of the sources said.

The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement pledged to strip motorway operator Autostrade per l’Italia of its lucrative license after a bridge it operated collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people.

A resolution to the issue could clear the way for a 1.25 billion-euro ($1.37 billion) state-guaranteed loan which Autostrade applied for to weather the negative impact of the coronavirus crisis.

$1 = 0.9096 euros Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Francesca Landini

