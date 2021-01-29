UPDATE 1-EU Commission questions Rome's handling of Atlantia dispute

(Adds European Commission comment)

ROME, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The EU Commission has raised questions over Italy’s handling of its dispute with infrastructure group Atlantia, asking Rome to clarify past moves in a letter to be sent in the coming days, newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on Friday.

The letter is Brussels’ initial reply to complaints lodged by minority shareholders in Atlantia, who say the government’s actions - including demands for Atlantia to reduce its stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia - infringe European Union rules.

Atlantia and the Italian government have been at loggerheads since 2018 after the deadly collapse of a Genoa bridge managed by Autostrade.

The Commission’s letter casts doubt on the fairness of measures approved by Italy in December 2019, which make it easier and less costly for the government to revoke concessions to operate motorways, Corriere said.

“The rule changes, introduced in the decree, could represent restrictions to freedom on the internal market, in particular the freedom of capital circulation,” the Commission was reported to have written.

The EU executive would only confirm that it was in talks with Rome.

“We confirm that the Commission services have recently engaged in an administrative dialogue with the Italian authorities on certain aspects of the new rules on motorway concession contracts,” a Commission spokesman said.

Italian government officials were not immediately available for comment on the newspaper report. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Goodman)