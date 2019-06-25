Italy ministers to meet Tuesday on motorway concessions - sources

ROME, June 25 (Reuters) - A group of top Italian ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss how the government intends to deal with the concessions of motorway operator Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), two people familiar with the matter said.

The sources said the meeting would discuss the concession-revoking procedure that was set in motion after the deadly collapse last year of a bridge operated by ASPI.

The meeting will include Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and Infrastructure minister Danilo Toninelli.

It was not possible to get a comment from the Prime Minister’s office.

ASPI is controlled by infrastructure group Atlantia whose main shareholder is the Benetton family.

One of the sources ruled out the discussion would regard the potential involvement of Atlantia in the rescue of trouble flagship carrier Alitalia. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)