Italy will reject Atlantia's plan to rebuild collapsed bridge - minister

ROME, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Italian government will reject a plan to be presented by Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia to rebuild a collapsed motorway bridge in Genoa, the Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a radio interview on Tuesday.

State-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will be tasked with rebuilding the bridge while Autostrade will have to pay for its reconstruction, the minister added.

Autostrade is under fire after a highway bridge in the northern port city of Genoa collapsed on Aug. 14, killing 43 people.