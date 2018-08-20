FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 7:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s infrastructure group Atlantia failed to open on Monday morning, after falling 22.5 percent last week following the collapse of a motorway bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa last week.

The stock’s pre-opening price indicated the shares could fall another 2 percent to 17.5 euros.

The viaduct was part of the A10 motorway linking Genoa with the French border to the west and was managed by toll-road operator Autostrade per l’Italia, a unit of Atlantia. The official death toll from the disaster was raised to 43 on Sunday. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by Mark Bendeich)

