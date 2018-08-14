FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 14, 2018 / 3:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Genoa motorway bridge collapse impossible to predict - Autostrade director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa was impossible to predict and it is too soon to determine the cause, a director for motorway operator Autostrade (ASPI) said on Tuesday.

ASPI is a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia, which is controlled by the holding company of the Benetton family. ASPI manages the section of the toll highway that collapsed.

“The collapse was unexpected and unpredictable. The bridge was constantly monitored, even more than was foreseen by the law,” Stefano Marigliani, ASPI director for the Genoa area told Reuters.

“There was no reason to consider the bridge dangerous,” he added. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.