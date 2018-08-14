Genoa motorway bridge collapse impossible to predict - Autostrade director

ROME, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa was impossible to predict and it is too soon to determine the cause, a director for motorway operator Autostrade (ASPI) said on Tuesday.

ASPI is a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia, which is controlled by the holding company of the Benetton family. ASPI manages the section of the toll highway that collapsed.

“The collapse was unexpected and unpredictable. The bridge was constantly monitored, even more than was foreseen by the law,” Stefano Marigliani, ASPI director for the Genoa area told Reuters.

“There was no reason to consider the bridge dangerous,” he added. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Steve Scherer)