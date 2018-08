MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Autostrade per l’Italia, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia, said on Friday it had met all obligations under its Italian motorway concessions in a timely fashion.

After a board meeting, Autostrade said a response to the government’s move to revoke its motorway concessions would be sent within the deadline given.

Autostrade per l’Italia is under fire after a motorway bridge it operated collapsed, killing 43 people in Genoa. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)