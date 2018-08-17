FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy determined to revoke motorway concession after bridge collapse -Di Maio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Italian government is determined to revoke the national concession of toll road operator Autostrade per l’Italia following the collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa this week, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.

“I am saying this clearly, there is a definite political will: we want to revoke the concession,” Di Maio said on Facebook, reiterating comments he made in a television interview on Thursday evening.

His remarks come after some other members of the ruling coalition had indicated the government may be considering less drastic action against Autostrade, such as a fine or only revoking the concession for the motorway that collapsed.

Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer

