FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 7, 2018 / 5:55 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Italy to review TV, telecoms, water concessions, besides motorway -paper

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy will review concessions on the management of water, television and telecom, besides that for Autostrade per l’Italia to manage part of its motorways, the deputy prime minister told the newspaper Il Corriere.

“We have started huge work on concessions... we will review them one-by-one,” Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said in an interview published on Friday.

“Autostrade is only the tip of the iceberg... there is also water, telecommunications and TV broadcasting.” (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.