FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 15, 2018 / 10:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy says collapsed bridge's operator must help fund rebuild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENOA, Italy, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Wednesday that the private operator of a collapsed bridge near Genoa will have to contribute the cost of its reconstruction.

An 80-metre-long span of the bridge, made of reinforced concrete, collapsed in heavy rain on Tuesday, bringing down dozens of cars and trucks and killing at least 37 people.

The bridge forms part of a motorway that is operated by Autostrade, a unit of Milan-listed Atlantia group. Earlier, the company said it had carried out regular, sophisticated checks on the structure before the disaster and that these had not shown up early signs of trouble. (Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi Editing by Mark Bendeich and Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.